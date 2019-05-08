



– The son of the former mayor of Rolling Hills is one of two teens Monday who were officially charged with brutally beating an 18-year-old autistic man in a parking garage in Rolling Hills Estates back in March and stealing his cell phone, an attack which was caught on video

Alexander Bell-Wilson of Rolling Hills and Korey Oscar Benjamin Streeter of Long Beach, both 18, were charged with one count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and second-degree robbery, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reported Tuesday.

Bell-Wilson is the son of former Rolling Hills Mayor Patrick Wilson, who is still currently on the city council.

The cell phone video of the attack, which was posted to social media, was shot on March 22 in the parking garage of the Promenade on the Peninsula shopping mall in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies said.

The video showed two males aggressively punching and kicking a man as he lay on the ground, while surrounded by witnesses, the sheriff’s department reports. A second video later obtained by sheriff’s detectives showed the victim standing shirtless, ordered to strip down in his underwear.

“Despite the presence of witnesses around them, the suspects did not stop their attack,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release back in April. “They mocked the victim and made light of the shocking incident.”

Sheriff’s detectives became aware of the video on March 25, began an investigation and determined that the victim was a young man with autism. They identified the two suspects as Bell-Wilson and Streeter.

Bell-Wilson and Streeter knew the victim prior to the attack, prosecutors said.

Bell-Wilson and Streeter were arrested April 11. However, the DA’s office would not immediately file charges, instead asking sheriff’s detectives to go back and get more evidence.

If convicted as charged, they face a maximum sentence of five years in state prison. The two are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court in Torrance.