ROLLING HILLS (CBSLA) – The teen son of the mayor of Rolling Hills is one of two men who have been arrested in the violent assault last month on a man with autism which was captured on cell phone video, CBSLA has learned.

Declan Bell-Wilson of Rolling Hills and Korey Streeter of Palos Verdes Estates, both 18, were arrested at their homes Thursday on charges of conspiracy, assault and robbery, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Bell-Wilson is the son of Rolling Hills Mayor Patrick Wilson, who at the time of the beating was the mayor of Rolling Hills, according to CBSLA’s Dave Lopez.

A spokesperson for Patrick Wilson would not respond to repeated requests for comment, Lopez reported, adding multiple sources said the suspect is indeed Wilson’s son.

The cell phone video of the attack, which was posted to social media, was shot on March 22 in the parking garage of the Promenade on the Peninsula shopping mall in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates, deputies said.

The video showed two males aggressively punching and kicking a man as he lay on the ground, while surrounded by witnesses, the sheriff’s department reports. A second video later obtained by sheriff’s detectives showed the victim standing shirtless, ordered to strip down in his underwear.

“Despite the presence of witnesses around them, the suspects did not stop their attack,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “They mocked the victim and made light of the shocking incident.”

Sheriff’s detectives became aware of the video on March 25 and began an investigation and determined that the victim was a young man with autism. They identified the two suspects as Bell-Wilson and Streeter.

Several teens believed to have witnessed the attack have been detained in connection with the investigation, LASD reports.

Bell-Wilson and Streeter are being held on $80,000 bail.