



A surprising decision in the beating of a man with autism that was caught on tape.

The district attorney on Monday told detectives to go back and get more evidence despite the video showing what happened last month in Rolling Hills Estates.

One of the suspects who was arrested — 18-year-old Korey Streeter — was supposed to be in court Monday in Torrance. Instead he walked out of a holding cell a free man with no charges filed yet.

Sheriff’s detectives say that the cell phone video shows Streeter along with Declan Bell-Wilson, also 18, pummeling a man that they describe as an 18-year-old who has autism.

Both Wilson and Streeter were arrested last week.

Wilson bailed out over the weekend for $80,000 and Street was supposed to be arraigned Monday.

The video shows the victim after the beating standing in his underwear. According to detectives, Streeter and Wilson made him strip.

Detectives say that at the time of the beating, Wilson’s father was the mayor of Rolling Hills. He’s now a city council member.

The younger Wilson is due in court on May 8.

The Wilsons live in the exclusive Garden Gate community of Rolling Hills, where non-residents cannot get in without permission.

No one at city hall would make comments and there were no comments from the DA’s office after Monday’s decision.

The DA’s office said it’s not dismissing the case. It just wants more evidence before going forward.

The victim lives in Long Beach and is recovering. He never told his parents what happened to him.