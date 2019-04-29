



– Attorney Michael Avenatti is set to be arraigned in federal court Monday in Santa Ana on allegations that he embezzled millions of dollars from his clients , including a paraplegic man and the ex-girlfriend of an NBA player.

According to a 36-count indictment unsealed April 11, the 48-year-old Avenatti is accused of stealing more than $12 million in settlement money from five of his clients, failing to file income tax returns, failing to pay millions in taxes, submitting fraudulent loan applications and concealing assets from bankruptcy court.

He stole $4 million from a paraplegic man, which he used to finance a coffee business, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Avenatti also stole another $2.5 million from the ex-girlfriend of Miami Heat player Hassan Whiteside which Whiteside had paid to her as part of a settlement, according to the Los Angeles Times. Avenatti used that $2.5 million to purchase his portion of a private jet, the indictment reads.

In a related action, federal authorities on April 10 seized a Honda jet, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Avenatti is accused of failing to file personal income tax returns since 2010. The indictment also alleges Avenatti gave a bank in Mississippi bogus financial data and fake personal income tax returns in order to obtain $4.1 million in loans.

In a separate federal case out of New York for which Avenatti was also charged last month, he is accused of attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike over claims he had evidence that Nike employees funneled illegal payments to top high school basketball prospects and their families.

Avenatti has denied any wrongdoing in either case. He remains free on $300,000 bond.

“I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY,” he said in a tweet the day the indictment was announced. “I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me.”

Avenatti came to fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

