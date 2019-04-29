  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michael Avenatti, Michael Avenatti embezzlement charges, Santa Ana news, Stormy Daniels


SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Attorney Michael Avenatti is set to be arraigned in federal court Monday in Santa Ana on allegations that he embezzled millions of dollars from his clients, including a paraplegic man and the ex-girlfriend of an NBA player.

FILE — Michael Avenatti arrives for his first hearing in Santa Ana federal court on bank and wire fraud charges on April 1, 2019 in Santa Ana, Calif. (Getty Images)

According to a 36-count indictment unsealed April 11, the 48-year-old Avenatti is accused of stealing more than $12 million in settlement money from five of his clients, failing to file income tax returns, failing to pay millions in taxes, submitting fraudulent loan applications and concealing assets from bankruptcy court.

He stole $4 million from a paraplegic man, which he used to finance a coffee business, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Avenatti also stole another $2.5 million from the ex-girlfriend of Miami Heat player Hassan Whiteside which Whiteside had paid to her as part of a settlement, according to the Los Angeles Times. Avenatti used that $2.5 million to purchase his portion of a private jet, the indictment reads.

In a related action, federal authorities on April 10 seized a Honda jet, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Avenatti is accused of failing to file personal income tax returns since 2010. The indictment also alleges Avenatti gave a bank in Mississippi bogus financial data and fake personal income tax returns in order to obtain $4.1 million in loans.

In a separate federal case out of New York for which Avenatti was also charged last month, he is accused of attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike over claims he had evidence that Nike employees funneled illegal payments to top high school basketball prospects and their families.

Avenatti has denied any wrongdoing in either case. He remains free on $300,000 bond.

“I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY,” he said in a tweet the day the indictment was announced. “I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me.”

Avenatti came to fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. sterngardfriegen says:
    April 29, 2019 at 9:24 am

    “I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me.” The charkes aren’t meant to “sideline” Avenatti. They’re meant to put him in prison. Where fraudsters belong. Avenatti has asked people to keep an open mind and give him his presumption of innocence. Rich when compared with what Avenatti did to Michael Cohen.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s