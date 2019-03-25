  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Michael Avenatti

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested on federal wire and bank fraud charges, authorities announced Monday.

The charges were announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California.

Avenatti, 48, of Century City, was arrested Monday on a two-count felony complaint alleged wire fraud and bank fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Nicola Hanna. Avenatti also was arrested pursuant to a separate federal case filed in New York.

According to prosecutors, Avenatti negotiated a settlement which called for $1.6 million in settlement money to be paid on January 10, 2018, but then gave the client a bogus settlement agreement with a false payment date of March 10, 2018.

The criminal complain alleges Avenatti misappropriated his client’s settlement money and used it to pay expenses for his coffee business, Global Baristas US LLC, which operated Tully’s Coffee stores in California and Washington state, as well as for his own expenses.

When the fake March 2018 deadline passed and the client inquired about the funds, Avenatti continued to conceal that the payment had already been received, court documents alleged.

More details were expected at a scheduled 11 a.m. news conference.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

