



Embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti is facing new embezzlement, bank fraud and theft charges in a 36-count federal indictment filed in Los Angeles Thursday.

The Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service were holding a morning news conference to announce the details of the indictment against Avenatti. The new charges say he embezzled from a paraplegic man and four other clients and shuffled money between several accounts to deceive them. The charges also say Avenatti pocketed payroll taxes from employees of the Tully’s coffee chain that he owned.

Avenatti issued a statement on Twitter Thursday morning denying the charges.

“I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY. I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me,” he wrote.

This comes after the 48-year-old Century City attorney was arrested March 25 on two other separate federal cases out of California and New York.

Prosecutors in New York charged Avenatti with attempting to extort Nike for up to $20 million by claiming he had evidence that Nike employees funneled illegal payments to top high school basketball prospects and their families.

In a separate case, Los Angeles prosecutors accused him of bank and wire fraud charges over allegations he embezzled money from a client and defrauded a bank with fake tax returns in order to get millions of dollars in loans.

That federal complaint alleges Avenatti pocketed the entire $1.6 million initial payout in a 2018 intellectual property case without giving his client any of the money. It also alleges Avenatti gave a bank in Mississippi fake personal income tax returns claiming he made more than $14 million in 2011-2013 — while the IRS says Avenatti didn’t file any income tax returns in those years.

A news conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in downtown L.A.

Avenatti came to fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

