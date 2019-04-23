



– A man and woman were arrested last week after two young children were discovered locked inside cages that were attached to the wall of a home in Northern California’s Modoc County, also in which authorities also discovered a drug lab and several guns.

Ramon Alberto Zendejas and his girlfriend Mercadies Irene Williams, both 25, were taken into custody April 19 after Modoc County Sheriff’s deputies raided their home in Tulelake.

During the raid, deputies found two small children each locked inside “modified cribs,” described as something like dog crates, stacked upon one another and attached to a bedroom wall, the sheriff’s office reported Monday.

Deputies also found a butane honey oil lab, methamphetamine, three guns and ammunition.

The two children are in the custody of county Child Protective Services. It’s unclear whether one or both of the suspects were the children’s parents.

Zendejas and Williams were both charged with child endangerment, being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition. Zendejas faces further charge of possession and manufacturing of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Each is being held on $10,000 bail.

California Highway Patrol and the Malin Police Department assisted in the raid. It’s unclear what prompted Modoc County Sheriff’s deputies to raid the home, which is located about one hour

This comes after a Perris couple were sentenced to life in prison last week for imprisoning and torturing 12 of their 13 children over a period of several years in what became known as the “house of horrors.”