



— Several children of a Perris couple convicted of torturing them for years gave emotional statements at their parents’ sentencing Friday.

Louise Turpin wept and David Turpin wiped his eyes as the children spoke, with one of them saying: “My parents took my whole life from me but now I’m taking my life back.”

Some of the other children said they still love their parents. One asked for a lighter sentence because “they believed everything they did was to protect us.”

It’s the first time the children have spoken publicly since the arrest of their parents, David and Louise Turpin. They have the right to address the court to say how they’ve been impacted by the abuse.

The Turpins are expected to be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison. They pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse that was uncovered when their 17-year-old daughter jumped out a window and called 911.

After pleading not guilty several times, the parents both pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts this past February. They admitted to torture, child abuse and false imprisonment.

CBS2’s Tina Patel says many people believe 25 years is too light of a sentence. The Riverside County District Attorney says part of the reason he made the plea deal is so the children — now ages 3 to 30 — would not have to testify.

Mike Hestrin says he met with each of the children earlier this year and they are recovering.

“I was very taken by them,” Hestrin said, “by their optimism, by their hope.”

The children will be given the chance to speak during sentencing — it is unclear if any even plan to attend.

As Patel reported, there has been speculation that one or more might want to provide a written statement to the court. And it is also not known if any of the children will take the opportunity to address their parents.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)