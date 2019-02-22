



– A Perris couple pleaded guilty Friday to imprisoning and torturing their 13 children over several years.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, 57-year-old David Turpin, and his wife, 50-year-old Louise Turpin, each pleaded guilty to 14 felony county, including torture, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office reported Friday. The couple appeared before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz Friday morning, where they entered their pleas.

It was not immediately clear exactly what they pled to, or what kind of sentences they face. They had been facing dozens of counts of torture, abuse, neglect, false imprisonment, cruelty against a child and perjury.

On Jan. 14, 2018, the Turpin children – then aged 2 to 29 – were rescued from the home after one of them, a then 17-year-old girl, escaped through a window and called 911 from a deactivated phone.

Prosecutors say the children were severely malnourished and punished. When they were not chained up, they were kept in different rooms. None of the children were allowed to shower more than once a year. The punishments would last for weeks and months at a time. The children were also not allowed to have toys.

The charges relate to behavior going back to at least 2010 and apply to the cities of Murrieta and Perris. However, the abuse appears to have started when the family resided in Fort Worth, Texas, prosecutors with the Riverside County District Attorney’s office said. The family moved to Murrieta in 2010 after living in Texas for 17 years.

The couple initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. Last June, they were ordered to stand trial. They have been barred from any contact with their children.

The Turpin children were all home-schooled, officials have said. According to the state DOE, the Perris home where the children were rescued from was registered as a private school called Sandcastle Day School. David Turpin was listed as the principal.

One of the older boys took some classes at Mt. San Jacinto College, a community college, but his mother would take him to the campus and wait outside class for him.

The children, whose ages now range from 3 to 30, were in the care of Riverside County Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services staff. Most of them were hospitalized last January for treatment, but they have since been released and placed in undisclosed residential facilities, according to officials. Only the now 4-year-old girl was in good health.

According to legal documents obtained by CBS2, the couple declared bankruptcy while living in Murrieta. The bankruptcy filing indicates David Turpin worked as an engineer for Northrop Grumman in San Diego.

Last month, an auction sale of the Turpin’s “House of Horrors” fell through. The Turpin’s foreclosed on the home following their arrests.