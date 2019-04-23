  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/23 at 8 a.m.

Ex-Lakers Coach Luke Walton Accused Of Sexual Assault By Former SportsNet Host
A lawsuit was filed against former Los Angeles Lakers coach, and current Sacramento Kings coach, Luke Walton, claiming he sexually assaulted a sports reporter.

Missing Mom One Of Two People Found Dead At Newport Beach Home
Authorities say a mom who was reported missing was among two people found dead at a home in Newport Beach.

Measles Outbreak Investigated In LA County After 5 New Cases Confirmed
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a measles outbreak after five new measles cases were confirmed so far this year among county residents.

Local Weather
Temperatures will be well above average Tuesday with highs in the 70s along the coast and low 90s in the valleys.

