NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Investigators are on the scene at a Newport Beach home Monday, where two people have been found dead.
The grisly discovery was first reported at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the area of Irvine Avenue and 15th Street, near Newport Harbor High School. The male caller told dispatchers he had found the bodies of a man and a woman.
There were no details available yet about how the two people had died, or if there were any outstanding suspects. A stretch of 15th Street is partially blocked.