LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a measles outbreak after five new measles cases were confirmed so far this year among county residents.

The outbreak includes four confirmed cases linked to one another after international travel and an additional single case of measles after international travel, according to officials.

“We will likely see additional measles cases in Los Angeles County, so it is important if you or someone you know has the symptoms of measles or has been exposed to measles to contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before seeking treatment,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “The best way to protect yourself and to prevent the spread of measles is to get the measles immunization, with two doses of measles immunization being about 97% effective at preventing measles.”

The following locations have been identified by public health officials as places where the public may have been exposed to measles: