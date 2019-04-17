



– The NFL will make a second attempt this upcoming season to play a game in Mexico City, this time between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers announced Wednesday that they will face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium. It will count as a home game for the Chargers.

It will serve as a makeup of sorts by the NFL for a game last November between the Chiefs and L.A.’s other team, the Rams, which was also set to be played in Azteca, until, at the last minute, it had to be moved to L.A. Memorial Coliseum due to poor field conditions. Azteca’s field had been badly damaged during a large concert hosted by the Mexican television network Telehit the week prior.

The game turned out to be arguably one of the greatest regular season games ever played, with the Rams edging the Chiefs 54-51 in a back-and-forth affair showcasing two of the league’s best offenses.

The last NFL game played at Azteca was in November of 2017, when the New England Patriots defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-8.

The NFL will release the full schedule for all 32 teams Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Rams will also be playing overseas next season when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 27 in London.

Tickets for both games have not yet gone on sale.

https://twitter.com/nflmx/status/1118515118155948034