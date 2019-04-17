



– The Los Angeles Rams will play a regular season game in London next season.

The team announced Wednesday morning that the Rams will face the Bengals on Oct. 27 at Wembley Stadium.

The week 8 tilt will count as a home game for the Rams. Kickoff will be at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

It will be one of four NFL games played in London this season. A fifth game between the L.A. Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Monday, Nov. 18. That game will be a makeup for last year’s scheduled game in Azteca, which at the last minute, had to be moved to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum due to poor field conditions.

The NFL will release the full schedule for all 32 games Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Rams have played in London three times. They faced the New England Patriots at Wembley in 2012, the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium in 2016 and the Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham in 2017.

Along with making the trip across the pond, the Rams will also be trekking to Hawaii for a preseason tilt. The Rams will face the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Aug. 17.

The NFL has already confirmed that teams the Rams will be playing in 2019, which include the AFC North and NFC South divisions:

Home: Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and the Bengals.

Away: Seahawks, Cardinals, 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.