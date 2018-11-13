LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The much-anticipated matchup next Monday night in Mexico City between one of the two best teams in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, is at risk of being moved or postponed due to the poor condition of the field.

The game is scheduled to be played at Azteca Stadium.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday, the NFL has been in discussions on whether to relocate the game to Los Angeles or postpone it entirely.

In a written statement to the Los Angeles Times, the NFL said, “We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night.”

According to CBS Sports, the field was badly damaged during a large concert on Nov. 7 hosted by the Mexican television network Telehit.

Azteca stadium has a hybrid surface made up of both grass and synthetic materials, according to reporter Peter King.

The last NFL game played at Azteca Stadium was in November of last season, when the New England Patriots defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-8.