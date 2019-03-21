



– The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu August 17.

The preseason game will be the first time the NFL has played an exhibition game at Aloha Stadium on O‘ahu since 1976. Before moving to Orlando in 2016, Aloha Stadium served as the host site for the Pro Bowl every year, with two exceptions since 1979.

#AlohaRams! 🌺 Join us in Hawaii on August 17 as the #LARams host the Dallas Cowboys for a preseason matchup! 🎟 » https://t.co/H732bgrHE7 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 21, 2019

Rams players and staff will host will provide various community events for youths on the islands, including an 11-on-11 tournament & skills competition with 16 Hawaii high school football teams.

During the week leading up to the game, Rams cheerleaders and mascot, Rampage, will visit local schools to host PLAY 60 events, encouraging youth to be active for the recommended 60 minutes every day.

As part of the Rams’ year-round military appreciation efforts, the team will bring its PLAY 60 Military Base Tour to the islands to support the military community.