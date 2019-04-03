



– After Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook put up an astounding stat line against the L.A. Lakers Tuesday night – one which hasn’t been achieved in more than 50 years – he dedicated his performance to fallen rapper Nipsey Hussle

In the Thunders’ 119-103 home win over the Lakers, Westbrook became just the second player in league history to have 20 or more points, rebounds and assists in a game. He finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists.

Wilt Chamberlain was the only other player to accomplish the feat, scoring 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a 1968 game.

Westbrook dedicated the game to Hussle, who was shot and killed outside his South L.A. store Sunday afternoon.

“That wasn’t for me, man, that was for my bro, that was for Nipsey,” Westbrook said after the game. “20-plus-20-plus-20. They know what that means. That’s for my bro. Rest in peace Nipsy.”

“I’m not going to try to put it into words, but like I said on the floor, that’s who it’s for,” Westbrook later added. “I’m going to leave it at that.”

Like Hussle, Westbrook was born and raised in L.A. He played his college basketball at UCLA.

On Tuesday, Eric Holder, a 29-year-old gang member suspected of shooting Hussle, was captured in Bellflower.

🗣 "That's for Nipsey!" 💙 Russ finishes with 20 PTS, 21 AST & 20 REB in @okcthunder's win over LA. pic.twitter.com/Klp6IFuYF4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

