



– A man who has been suspected of riding through South Los Angeles on his bicycle, slashing pedestrians with a sharp object, was arrested, authorities have confirmed.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was accused of attacking people in at least four different occasions over the past two weeks while bicycling around South L.A and South Gate.

A news conference regarding the case is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The first attack was reported on March 20, with the latest two incidents occurring on Monday. All four victims sustained severe facial injuries.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 8:40 a.m. Monday, a man reported that he was standing on a sidewalk near a bus stop at Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard when the suspect rode by on a bike and slashed him in the face with an unknown weapon. The suspect then continued riding north on Avalon.

About 15 minutes later, police received a second call from a woman who was attacked at 59th Place and Avalon Boulevard in a similar fashion. She suffered a severe injury to the left side of her face and ear, police said.

At around 7:30 a.m. on March 20, a man was injured when a male bicyclist slashed his face while he stood at the intersection of 59th Street and Avalon Boulevard.

At about 11:09 a.m. on March 27, an attack occurred in South Gate in which a victim’s face was slashed, also sustaining severe injuries.