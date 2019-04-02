



– Authorities have released surveillance video and photos of a man suspected of slashing pedestrians with a sharp weapon on at least four different occasions over the past two weeks while bicycling around South Los Angeles.

The first such attack was reported on March 20, with the latest two incidents occurring on Monday. All four victims sustained severe facial injuries.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 8:40 a.m. Monday, a man reported that he was standing on a sidewalk near a bus stop at Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard when the suspect rode by on a bike and slashed him in the face with an unknown weapon. The suspect then continued riding north on Avalon.

About 15 minutes later, police received a second call from a woman who was attacked at 59th Place and Avalon Boulevard in a similar fashion. She suffered a severe injury to the left side of her face and ear, police said.

At around 7:30 a.m. on March 20, a man was injured when a male bicyclist slashed his face while he stood at the intersection of 59th Street and Avalon Boulevard.

At approximately 11:09 a.m. on March 27, an attack occurred in South Gate in which a victim’s face was slashed, also sustaining severe injuries.

The suspect in all four attacks is described as a Hispanic man, age 18 to 30, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds. He has short hair and is wearing a dark colored t-shirt and dark pants.

He was last seen riding a black and green mountain bike west on Slauson Avenue from Main Street.

Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 323-318-3610 or 323-846-6562.