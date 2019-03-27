SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – Residents in South Gate are asking police to help find a man riding a bicycle who they say slapped at least two people reportedly on the face while passing by.

Sheriff’s officials told CBSLA there were at least two instances Wednesday of a Hispanic man “swiping at people” in and around the South Gate area. The victims were left with scratches, but nobody has been seriously hurt, deputies said.

The first call came in around 10 a.m. and a second call was received at 11:15 a.m., according to officials. One man and one woman have been scratched in the incidents.

Reports on social media indicated the alleged attacks targeted “random women” and took place near the intersections of San Luis/Abbott, Long Beach/Imperial, and Firestone/Hunt.

WOMEN IN SOUTH GATE PLEASE BE CAREFUL SPREAD THE WORD pic.twitter.com/ESSBlLQCOu — ang💚 (@spinachhhead) March 27, 2019

The suspect has been described by at least one person as a 30-year-old Hispanic man with a shaved head, dark skin, and wearing black clothing. He was reportedly last seen riding a black bicycle.

There’s a man on a bicycle in the South Gate/Lynwood area stabbing women in the face. There have been 3 incidents today. Latino around the age of 30 in black clothing. If any women are in that area, PLEASE be mindful. — arremangalarrempujulaerremangalarrempujula (@XipeTotec1931) March 27, 2019

Authorities are expected to release more information shortly.