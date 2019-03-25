HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Mourners gathered Monday to honor the short life of a girl whose body was found ignobly stuffed into a duffel bag and left on a trail in Hacienda Heights.

Trinity Love Jones, 9, was honored at an interfaith service at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. The service was open to the public, who was encouraged to wear bright colors in honor of her bright life.

Priscilla Tucker was one member of the public who came to celebrate the girl, who was known for her love of dancing and her penchant for dressing up like a princess. Tucker, a foster mother, said she would have taken Trinity in.

“She didn’t have a chance,” Tucker said sadly. “At 9 years old, she didn’t have a chance to live her life out.”

The young girl’s body was found stuffed into a duffel bag and dumped near a trail in Hacienda Heights earlier this month. Her mother, Taquesta Graham, and her mother’s boyfriend, Emiel Hunt, have both been charged with murder and are scheduled to make their next court appearance next month.

“We pray even for them,” Friar Egren Gomez said. “That’s what we do as a family of faith. We pray for everyone.”