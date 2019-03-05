HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – The body of a girl thought to be 7 to 10 years old was found by workers Tuesday near an equestrian trail in the Hacienda Heights area, prompting a homicide investigation.

The discovery was made about 10:35 a.m. near Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl, who is black, appeared to have been dumped at the site from the roadway above, a sheriff’s detective said.

“It appears that the person was possibly pushed off the edge of the roadway, down the embankment, onto the equestrian trail,” sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund told reporters at the scene. “We do not know who the victim is.”

Investigators believe the remains were left at that location within 24 hours of being found, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Tragically, the body of what appears to be a young girl was found by county Parks and Recreation staff this morning along the Skyline Trail in Hacienda Heights,” according to a statement released by county Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Sky9 was over the area, where officials were still working Tuesday afternoon. Detectives were canvassing the hillside, which was considered part of the crime scene.

“Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are on the scene investigating and my office is receiving updates. I trust they will identify this young victim and find whoever is responsible for this child’s death.”

Schrader said she could not immediately confirm reports that the body was found inside a suitcase, but did say that some luggage was found in the area.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)