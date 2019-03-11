



– It has been more than a week since the body of a 9-year-old girl was found in a duffel bag near a trail in Hacienda Heights . The victim’s family and even strangers are now calling for justice.

Photos posted to social media show a smiling Trinity Love Jones, who family members say loved dressing up like a princess.

“Trinity was our princess,” said Jones’ cousin, Sytrice Oldham-Edmond.

The girl’s body was found partially stuffed in a duffel bag on a trail near Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive on March 5. She was found wearing a shirt that read “FUTURE PRINCESS HERO.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators released her identity late Sunday night after a family member provided DNA samples to detectives.

“My family and I are devastated about loosing her. She didn’t deserve any of this. She didn’t deserve to be tossed out like trash,” Oldham-Edmond said. “Trinity will be greatly missed.”

Investigators released a sketch last week of Jones when they were trying to identify her.

Detectives have two people detained in connection with the young girl’s death. But so far, the sheriff’s department isn’t giving out any information about who those people are.

On Facebook, Jones’ aunt eluded to knowing more about what happened writing, “When you have so much to say but can’t. There’s a time and place for everything and trust me the world is going to know the truth #RaiseYourSonsToRespectWomen My sister was broken long before this day.”

Jones’ father, who didn’t have custody of his daughter, posted a 22-minute video on Facebook, expressing his frustration.

“She can’t tell me how much she loves me, she can’t tell me how much she miss me,” he said.

The sheriff’s office did not say if Jones’ family reported her missing.

The sheriff’s department is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday.