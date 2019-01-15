MALIBU (CBSLA) — Mandatory evacuations have started in several areas of Malibu hit hard by the Woolsey Fire that are now in danger of mudslides.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies will go door-to-door Tuesday to tell residents they should get out before the next round of rain hits Southern California. Heavy rainfall sent mud and debris into the lanes of Pacific Coast Highway, causing it to be closed for several hours.

Authorities are particularly concerned with areas near steep slopes or drainage areas.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for: Corral Canyon/El Nido, Escondido/Old Chimney, Escondido Drive/Latigo Canyon, Malibu West/Trancas Canyon, Malibou Lake, all of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets and the Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park and Restaurant.

Malibu’s four public schools will also be closed Tuesday.

Evacuations centers were set up at the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center, 27040 Malibu Hills Road in Agoura, and at Santa Monica High School’s South Gym, 601 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica. Large animals that need shelter will be accepted at Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave., in Woodland Hills.