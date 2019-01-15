LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A series of storms hitting the Southland this week are forcing evacuations in recent wildfire burn areas.

Here are the latest road closures and evacuations as of Tuesday.

Woolsey Fire Burn Area:

Mandatory Evacuations:

— Corral Canyon / El Nido

— Escondido / Old Chimney

— Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon

— Malibu West / Trancas Canyon

— Malibou Lake

— All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

— Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

Holy Fire Burn Area:

Voluntary Evacuations:

— Glen Eden Maitri

— Grace McVicker A

— Horsethief A Rice

— Amorose

— Alberhill

— Glen Ivy A

— Glen Ivy B Laguna A Withrow A

Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas in Santa Barbara County:

— Several neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Click here to see if your address falls within the evacuation area.

Road Closures:

— Decker Road (State Route 23) is closed between the PCH to Mulholland Highway.

— Bouquet Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest will be closed due to rain, snow and icy conditions beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

— Right lane of the Pacific Coast Highway is closed at Chautauqua Blvd. in Pacific Palisades.

School Closures:

Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District:

— Juan Cabrillo Elementary School

— Point Dume Marine Science School

— Webster Elementary School

— Malibu Middle and High School.

Santa Barbara County:

— El Montecito Pre-School

— Crane Country Day School

— The following schools will host school at alternate sites: Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Montecito Union School and Laguna Blanca Lower School.

Evacuation Centers:

— Santa Monica High School South Gym.

— Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center in Agoura.

— People can take small pets to the Agoura Animal Care Center at 29525 Agoura Rd.

— Large animals can be taken to Pierce College and the Hansen Dam Recreation Center.

— Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

For any questions, call the L.A. County incident information line by dialing “211” or 213-229-1850.