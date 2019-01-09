LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The union representing Los Angeles Unified School District’s 30,000 teachers now say they will postpone a strike until Monday due to the possibility a judge will rule it didn’t give the district enough notice.

LAUSD is seeking an injunction to stop the strike that was originally scheduled to start Thursday, alleging they were not given a legally required 10-day notice to strike. A judge on Tuesday denied a motion by the teachers union to the electronic filing rules that would have allowed a hearing to occur, but otherwise, the court has not announced whether a ruling will be made.

“We do not want to bring confusion and chaos into an already fluid situation,” UTLA’s Gloria Martinez said Thursday. “Although we believe we will ultimately prevail in court, for our members, for our students, our parents and the community, absent an agreement, we will plan to strike on Monday.”

The district and the teacher’s union were back at the bargaining table Wednesday in another effort to reach a deal.