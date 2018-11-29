LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A storm front moving in from Alaska has brought a steady rain across the Southland late Wednesday and into Thursday, bring with it the risk of mudslides and flooding in the Woolsey Fire burn area.

A moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a flood advisory through 9:15 a.m. for areas including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Malibu, Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills, Calabasas, Westlake Village, Malibu Creek State Park and Oak Park as the heaviest rain pushes through Ventura and north Los Angeles counties. A flood advisory was in effect for Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 11:45 a.m., with a rainfall rate of about 0.5 inches per hour.

The coasts and valleys could see rain totals ranging from 1 to 2 inches, while the foothills and mountains could see totals of 2 to 3 inches.

CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh reports that flood advisories will be popping up throughout the day. The heaviest rain in Orange County, southwest San Bernardino County and west Riverside County will arrive between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will hit San Diego County between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Pacific Coast Highway and scorched hillsides in canyon areas which have no vegetation to slow debris flow or flooding are particularly vulnerable to debris flows. There were some reports Thursday morning of minor rocks slides in those areas.

Decker Road (State Route 23) in Malibu remains closed between the Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway.

There were also some reports of rockslides on the Angeles Crest Highway.

Another band of rain is expected to arrive Thursday evening, although that rainfall will not be quite as heavy, Gersh said.

Meanwhile, there have already been several road issues that have caused major delays and backups across the region. A semi-truck carrying 20,000 pounds of beverages jackknifed, shutting down the westbound 118 Freeway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Chatsworth and prompting a Sig Alert. It was expected to remain closed through at least 10 a.m.

A crash shut down several lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway at Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. It was still closed as of 7 a.m.

A big rig lost control and was left hanging over the eastbound 134 Freeway near Figueroa Street in Eagle Rock. No one was injured.

Flooding shut down Harbor Boulevard in Ventura between Sanjon Rd. and the Ventura Pier.

Pepperdine University in Malibu canceled classes Thursday due to the rain and the possibility of more road closures.

Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations are in effect for about 4,000 people in the Holy Fire burn area in Orange and Riverside counties.