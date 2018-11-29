LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first major storm to hit Southern California since several big wildfires has authorities and residents on edge in foothill and canyon areas vulnerable to mudslides.

Overnight rainfall was mostly light, but the National Weather Service says the heaviest rain is expected in Orange County and inland areas late Thursday morning.

“Hourly rainfall rates in stronger showers and isolated thunderstorms could approach one-half to one inch in an hour,” according to the NWS. “This could lead to mudslides and debris flows at recent burn scars. The time window of greatest concern is from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.”

Evacuation orders were issued for homes in the Holy Fire burn area straddling Orange and Riverside counties. Mandatory evacuations were issued for several Riverside County areas, where several schools will also be closed. In Orange County, homes in the Trabuco Canyon, Rose and the Mystic Oaks and El Cariso areas are under voluntary evacuation orders that could become mandatory if debris flows are spotted, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials.

Most areas should see between a half-inch and two inches of rain, although three inches could fall at higher elevations and foothills.

A flash flood watch will be in effect for the Santa Ana mountains and foothills and inland Orange County throughout the day Thursday and into early Friday morning.

To the north, residents in burn areas scorched by the Woolsey Fire, the Hill Fire and last year’s Thomas Fire are also bracing for possible mudflows. Ahead of the storm, residents made preparations in Malibu, much of which was devastated by the Woolsey Fire this month. Authorities say evacuation orders are not out of the question for these areas.

The Los Angeles County fire and sheriff’s departments both deployed additional staffing into the burn area in light of the threat of potentially damaging flooding. Officials with both agencies stressed the need for residents to adhere to whatever evacuation orders are issued.

“Evacuation orders should not be taken lightly and are ordered because there is a threat to life and property,” according to a joint statement from the agencies.

The rain and the uncertainty of the canyon roads it is surrounded by prompted Pepperdine University to cancel classes and close its offices on its Malibu campus.

Due to rain in the area and uncertainty with road conditions, classes are canceled and offices are closed on the Malibu campus for today, November 29, 2018. All other campuses remain open at this time. More info: https://t.co/7s7MFJw23t — Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) November 29, 2018

