EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — Southern California’s freeways are a mess Thursday as the first big storm of the season hits the region.

Overnight, mostly light rain fell on the Los Angeles area, but that little bit of rain still caused five major crashes by 4:30 a.m. that prompted Sigalerts from the California Highway Patrol.

One of those crashes left a big rig hanging over the side of the eastbound 134 Freeway near Figueroa Street in Eagle Rock at about 2:10 a.m. Amazingly, no serious injuries were reported in the crash, but some fuel reportedly leaked from the truck and got into the soil and onto a street, according to the CHP. Three left lanes of the eastbound 134 freeway are blocked and it’s not clear when they will reopen.

In Chatsworth, the westbound 118 Freeway was shut down at Topanga Canyon Blvd. after a big rig jackknifed at about 4 a.m., leaving the truck sprawling across all lanes. That portion of the freeway is expected to remain closed until at least 10 a.m.

WB SR-118 at Topanga Cyn Bl – ALL LANES CLOSED – traffic taken off at Topanga – jackknifed big rig with 20K lbs. of beverages – until further notice pic.twitter.com/r5z0h88IU8 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 29, 2018

Several lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway at Mulholland Drive in Calabasas were also closed after a big rig suddenly caught fire. No injuries were reported, but only two right lanes are open to traffic.

NB US- 101 at Mulholland Dr- big rig fire from 5am this morning- 4 left lanes CLOSED until 10am – trailer is empty @CHPsouthern #SlowDownMoveOver https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 pic.twitter.com/e1J6uLeV93 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 29, 2018

Flooding was also reported on the westbound 10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles and the southbound 14 Freeway at Sand Canyon in Santa Clarita,

Rain is expected to be heaviest during the morning commute, but another light wave of moisture is expected to hit during the evening commute.