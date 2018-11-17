He also criticized forest management in an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” saying that while climate change “maybe contributes a bit,” the “big problem we have is management.”
Trump reiterated those claims as he spoke to reporters on the White House lawn Saturday morning before departing for California.
“We will be talking about forest management. I’ve been saying that for a long time. And it could have been a lot different situation,” Trump said.
The president incorrectly suggested that forest management in the state was largely controlled by the state’s government, when it’s the federal government that owns more than 60 percent of the land in the state.
According to Climate Nexus, climate change amplifies the threat of wildfires by creating ideal settings for them to burn. Climate change is affecting conditions in both our summers and winters in ways that contribute to wildfires.
Several assistance centers have been established for those impacted by the fires in Southern California:
- Conrad L. Hilton Foundation, 30440 Agoura Road Agoura Hills, CA 91362
- Malibu Courthouse, 23525 Civic Center Way Malibu, CA 90265
- Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road Thousand Oaks, CA 91362