LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS News) – President Donald Trump left Washington, D.C. Saturday morning for California as the death toll from the Camp Fire climbed to 71 and the number of people unaccounted for jumped to more than 1,000.

The president is expected to head to Southern California, where several fires have scorched more than 100,000 acres and left at least three people dead and three firefighters injured.

The president will visit either or both of the cities of Malibu and Paradise, according to reports.

In Northern California, the destructive Camp Fire is still raging.

Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, both Democrats, have welcomed Trump’s visit, declaring it’s time “to pull together for the people of California.” They will join Trump on his visit, according to the governor’s office, although details of Trump’s itinerary were not released as of Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to cut off federal payments to California in a post on Twitter.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!” Mr. Trump tweeted. He later approved a federal disaster declaration.

He also criticized forest management in an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” saying that while climate change “maybe contributes a bit,” the “big problem we have is management.” Trump reiterated those claims as he spoke to reporters on the White House lawn Saturday morning before departing for California. “We will be talking about forest management. I’ve been saying that for a long time. And it could have been a lot different situation,” Trump said. The president incorrectly suggested that forest management in the state was largely controlled by the state’s government, when it’s the federal government that owns more than 60 percent of the land in the state. According to Climate Nexus, climate change amplifies the threat of wildfires by creating ideal settings for them to burn. Climate change is affecting conditions in both our summers and winters in ways that contribute to wildfires. Several assistance centers have been established for those impacted by the fires in Southern California: Conrad L. Hilton Foundation, 30440 Agoura Road Agoura Hills, CA 91362

Malibu Courthouse, 23525 Civic Center Way Malibu, CA 90265

Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

