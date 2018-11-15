MALIBU (CBSLA) — A Washington State firefighter who was part of the Woolsey Fire response was airlifted Thursday to Thousand Oaks after being struck by a car in Malibu.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. along Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road, an area that remains under investigation. The firefighter was struck by a civilian vehicle.

The firefighter was airlifted to Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks with moderate to major injuries. He is said to be surrounded by the crew that traveled down south with him to respond to the Woolsey Fire.

The Woolsey Fire, which erupted a week ago, is at over 52 percent containment after burning close to more than 98,000 acres and destroying hundreds of homes. Three deaths have been blamed on the blaze.