AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) – A body was found Tuesday in a charred Agoura Hills Home in the Woolsey Fire burn area.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed to CBS2 Wednesday that a body was found in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road.

L.A. County Sheriff’s homicide detectives was investigating, but would not provide any details on exactly where the body was found or a possible cause of death. There was no word on the victim’s identity. Coroner’s investigators were also on scene.

This discovery comes after the badly burned bodies of two people were found Nov. 9 inside a burned vehicle in a long driveway in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway. Sheriff’s detectives believe the vehicle may have become engulfed in flames when the driver became disoriented.

The 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of Alfa Road and East Street, south of Simi Valley. On Nov. 9, it jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway at Chesebro Road near Calabasas and began spreading into Malibu.