FIRE RELIEF FUND:Click Here To Donate
Filed Under:Woolsey Fire

List of Closures and Evacuations | Real-Time Updates

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Gov. Jerry Brown Thursday will tour the area of Los Angeles and Ventura counties torched by the devastating Woolsey Fire.

gettyimages 1061612692 Gov. Brown To Tour Region Scorched By Woolsey Fire

Scorched hillsides are seen where the Woolsey Fire reached the ocean on Nov. 14, 2018, near Malibu. (Getty Images)

Brown was scheduled to survey the fire damage and then join officials for a news briefing in Camarillo, which will also be attended by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Following that, Brown was set to attend the memorial service in Westlake Village for Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was one of the 12 people shot and killed by a gunman at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7.

As of Thursday, the Woolsey Fire has torched more than 98,000 acres and was 57 percent contained. At least 504 structures have been destroyed. The fire broke out Nov. 8 south of Simi Valley. On Nov. 9, it jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and began spreading into Malibu.

LATEST COVERAGE OF THE WOOLSEY FIRE

On Monday, Gov. Brown secured a Major Disaster Declaration from the White House which provides extra federal funding for the fires burning in Northern and Southern California.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s