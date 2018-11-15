List of Closures and Evacuations | Real-Time Updates

MALIBU (CBSLA) – Gov. Jerry Brown Thursday will tour the area of Los Angeles and Ventura counties torched by the devastating Woolsey Fire.

Brown was scheduled to survey the fire damage and then join officials for a news briefing in Camarillo, which will also be attended by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Following that, Brown was set to attend the memorial service in Westlake Village for Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was one of the 12 people shot and killed by a gunman at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7.

As of Thursday, the Woolsey Fire has torched more than 98,000 acres and was 57 percent contained. At least 504 structures have been destroyed. The fire broke out Nov. 8 south of Simi Valley. On Nov. 9, it jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and began spreading into Malibu.

On Monday, Gov. Brown secured a Major Disaster Declaration from the White House which provides extra federal funding for the fires burning in Northern and Southern California.