Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Evacuation Repopulation:

The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:

Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – South of Highway 101, east of S. Westlake Blvd. to the Ventura/L.A. County Line (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – all areas north of Highway 101, including North Ranch and Oak Park (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks /Newbury Park – all areas south of Highway 101, north of Potrero Road and west of Westlake Blvd. (Woolsey Fire)

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)

Unincorporated Topanga, including neighborhoods: North of Viewridge Road, south of the Los Angeles City limit, east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, west of Double Ranch Road or Santa Maria Road.

Parts of Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills, including neighborhoods that are: south of Agoura Road, east of Cornell Road, west of Las Virgenes Road and north of Mulholland Highway.

Mandatory Evacuations

East of Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to the Pacific Coast Highway and L.A.-Ventura County Line. White Stallion North of Potrero Rd.

Full Closure at Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway. Evacuation orders remain in effect for neighborhoods north of PCH and Tuna Canyon Road.

Full Closure at Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Evacuation orders remain in effect for neighborhoods north of PCH and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Full Closure on Rambla Pacifico Drive 400m north of PCH

Real-Time Evacuation Maps

Road Closures

Potrero Rd. at Wendy Dr.

Potrero Rd at Rancho Dos Vientos

Potrero Rd at Vista Oaks Way

Yerba Buena Rd at Cotharin Rd

Westlake Blvd. at Potrero Rd.

Hwy 1 southbound (PCH) closed at Las Posas Rd.

Evacuation Centers

California Lutheran University – Gilbert Sport & Fitness Center (Small Gymnasium) 130 Overton Ct. Thousand Oaks, Ca. 91360

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Palisades High School

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) Los Angeles County Animal Services Accepting large animals (at capacity)



Animal Shelters

*Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter*

The Humane Society of Ventura County Dogs, Cats, Horses, and other domesticated animals – 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA 93023 (805) 646-6505

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (call to check capacity (805) 388-4258) Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 (space for small animals)

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 (space for small animals)

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity) Los Angeles County Animal Services

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity) Los Angeles County Animal Services

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real Accepting large animals

Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real

If you need large animal assistance, please call (818) 991-0071, or (805) 388-4258.

School Closures

Pepperdine to close its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday period. Classes resume on Nov. 26.

All schools in Malibu closed through Nov. 16, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

California State University Channel Islands classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Cal Lutheran’s classes resume Monday at its Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Berkley campuses, but classes at the Westlake Village Center will moved to the Thousand Oaks campus.

The following Ventura County districts and schools will be closed through Thanksgiving. For the latest Ventura County school closure information click here:Bridges Charter School in Thousand Oaks

Conejo Valley Unified School District

Dean Triggs School in Thousand Oaks

Las Virgenes Unified School District

MATES Charter School in Thousand Oaks

Oak Park Unified School District

Conejo Valley Unified School District Dean Triggs School in Thousand Oaks Las Virgenes Unified School District MATES Charter School in Thousand Oaks Oak Park Unified School District For Ventura County Community College District Closures, please check their website at www.vcccd.edu

Donations

If you would like to help Woolsey Fire victims, officials urge monetary donations to local non-profits, such as: