MALIBU (CBSLA) – Stanley the celebrity giraffe was alive and well Monday following a considerable amount of concern about his health and safety after the devastating Woolsey Fire ripped through the Malibu region over the weekend.

Stanley, who lives at the Malibu Wines Safari Park, located in the 32100 block of Mulholland Highway, has about 46,000 followers on Instagram, including celebrities such as comedian Whitney Cummings and the Kardashians.

Sky2 video Monday morning captured footage of Stanley strolling around his enclosure at the Saddlerock Ranch, which is part of the Malibu Wines property.

On Friday, Malibu Wines confirmed in an Instagram post Friday that Stanley and the other animals at the park were OK.

“Our management team and animal trainers are onsite right now feeding, providing water, repairing enclosures, and caring for our animal family (including Stanley),” it wrote.

On Sunday, Cummings posted several photos and videos of herself with Stanley and was critical of Malibu Wines for not evacuating its animals.

“They didn’t evacuate their animals and still won’t,” Cummings wrote. “I wanted to be understanding and gracious, but once you treat your animals like this (when you have plenty of money) we simply aren’t on the same page.”

Cummings says she brought hay and horse feed for the animals.

“Now that I know the full scoop, shame on you @malibuwines @malibusafaris for not evacuating this animal or any of your animals,” Cummings wrote in a separate post.