Breaking NewsShooting In Thousand Oaks: Marine ID'd As Gunman; 13 Dead, Incl. Deputy, Gunman
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Twelve people were shot and killed by a gunman at a Thousand Oaks bar Thursday night.

 

Here are the victims that have been identified so far:

Ron Helus

vc sheriff ron helus The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Massacre

Sgt. Ron Helus. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year-veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. He was one of the first law enforcement officers to respond to the scene.

He was set to retire next year, officials said. Helus is survived by his wife and son.

“Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant. He was totally committed, he gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people,” Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

Alaina Housley

Alaina Housley, the niece of actress Tamera Mowry, was an 18-year-old freshman at Pepperdine University.

“Our hearts are broken,” a statement from her family read. “We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner

capture14 The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Massacre

Alaina Housley. (Twitter)

 

Cody Coffman

22-year-old Cody Coffman had just turned 22 and was preparing to join the Army, his father said. He was a head umpire for the Pony Baseball League.

“I talked to him last night before he headed out the door,” his father Jason Coffman told reporters. “First thing I said is, ‘please don’t drink and drive.’ Last thing I said is, ‘I love you.'”

gettyimages 1059133152 The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Massacre

Jason Coffman holds up a photo of his son Cody. (Getty Images)

Justin Meek

Justin Meek was a recent graduate of California Lutheran University and was a bouncer at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

meek The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Massacre

Justin Meek. (Facebook)

Sean Adler

Sean Adler was from Simi Valley.

adler The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Massacre

Sean Adler of Simi Valley. (Facebook)

