Here are the victims that have been identified so far:

Ron Helus

Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year-veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. He was one of the first law enforcement officers to respond to the scene.

He was set to retire next year, officials said. Helus is survived by his wife and son.

“Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant. He was totally committed, he gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people,” Sheriff Geoff Dean said.