Ron Helus
Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year-veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. He was one of the first law enforcement officers to respond to the scene.
He was set to retire next year, officials said. Helus is survived by his wife and son.
“Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant. He was totally committed, he gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people,” Sheriff Geoff Dean said.
Alaina Housley
Alaina Housley, the niece of actress Tamera Mowry, was an 18-year-old freshman at Pepperdine University.
“Our hearts are broken,” a statement from her family read. “We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner
Cody Coffman
22-year-old Cody Coffman had just turned 22 and was preparing to join the Army, his father said. He was a head umpire for the Pony Baseball League.
“I talked to him last night before he headed out the door,” his father Jason Coffman told reporters. “First thing I said is, ‘please don’t drink and drive.’ Last thing I said is, ‘I love you.'”
Justin Meek
Justin Meek was a recent graduate of California Lutheran University and was a bouncer at the Borderline Bar & Grill.
Sean Adler
Sean Adler was from Simi Valley.