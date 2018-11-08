THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Hundreds of frantic family members were anxiously trying to get ahold of their loved ones following the mass shooting Wednesday night at a bar in Thousand Oaks which claimed the lives of 13 people, including the suspected gunman.

One father, Jason Coffman, told CBS2 that as of 6 a.m. Thursday, he had still not heard from his son Cody, who is believed to have been at the Borderline Bar and Grill, located at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr.

“I am very emotional right now, this is my firstborn son,” Coffman told CBS2 from the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, which had been established as the family reunification center. “To lose your kid in a senseless way like this is pretty tough. And I hope you’re out there and I hope you’re OK.”

Coffman told CBS2 that Cody went to the bar every Wednesday night to line dance.

“We knew he was going there, to know he may not come home is another thing,” Coffman said.

The names of the 12 victims have not yet been released. Another estimated eight to 15 people were being treated at local hospitals, Ventura County Sheriff’s officials said. The suspected gunman has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine Corps veteran. He killed himself at the scene.