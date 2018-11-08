THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Actress Tamera Mowry’s niece is one of the young women still missing in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar.

Alaina Housley’s roommate, Ashley, posted images of her on Twitter, saying she’s still missing after the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill that killed 12 people, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant.

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

The tweet drew a plea from the actress, who asked Ashley to send her a direct message her. In a heart-rending exchange Ashley said she has already been in contact with Elena’s uncle, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, but that there is no news yet about her whereabouts.

Yes, all the other girls are safe — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

Ashley said that all the other girls she and Alaina were with were accounted for.

Alaina’s Apple Watch pinged from inside the club, and her aunt says they have not heard from her for seven hours. In an awful twist, Adam Housley was one of the reporters on the ground who covered the 2015 San Bernardino shooting, according to CBS 2 anchor Peter Daut.

Please pray if you believe….pray. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

Tia Mowry, who starred with her twin in the TV show “Sister Sister,” posted an image of a young Alaina between the two Mowry sisters at one of their weddings.

“Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u!” she wrote.