LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 90 women on Thursday added their names and voices to the chorus of alleged victims accusing former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall of sexual misconduct.

The women who spoke today not only want their voices heard, but called on California Attorney General Javier Becerra to investigate USC about their actions. They want to know who knew what, when and hold the individuals accountable.

“Dr. Tyndall impeded my ability to seek medical help,” said one woman, holding back tears.

In a show of solidarity, the women stood together. Many of them spoke out about the various forms of sexual misconduct they say they were subjected to in Dr. Tyndall’s office.

“He took pictures of me while I was completely naked,” said Amanda Davis.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out that the LAPD had boxes of photos,” said another woman.

“He molested me. He made me feel less than,” said another.

The 93 women also filed suit Thursday against USC and Tyndall — this brings the numbers of lawsuits to 400 of women alleging sexual misconduct or abuse.

They allege the university knew of his conduct and covered it up for more than 30 years.

“How was I, a 20-year-old girl, new to a gynecological treatment expected to know that Dr. Tyndall’s conduct was illegal and wrong?” said former student Marie Nowacki.

Standing with the 93 women, two of the first victims to accuse Larry Nassar — the former USA gymnastics team doctor — of sexually molesting them. Nasser, now in prison, will spend the rest of his life behind bars. The two women has a message for USC.

“And now, only a few months later, we are here. And this is the next time,” said Rachael Denhollander, a Nasser victim “And I’m asking USC – do it better this time. Do it better than MSU did. Treat these women like the family you promised them they were.”

USC issued the following statement, which read in part:

“We are aware of the lawsuits. We will be seeking a prompt and fair resolutions that is respectful of our former students. We are committed to providing the women of USC with the best, most thorough and respectful health care services of any university.”