CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a massive air and ground search of Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas Wednesday in connection with last week’s arrest of a serial burglary suspect in the same area.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that deputies were searching the area near Mulholland Highway and Las Virgines Road Wednesday morning for evidence related to the arrest of 42-year-old Anthony Rouda, who was captured in the same area on Oct 10.

Rouda, who was armed with a rifle when he was arrested, is a suspect in a string of at least eight burglaries dating back to October 2016. Rauda has a criminal history that includes burglaries and weapons violations.

Authorities are also looking into whether Rouda is linked to a series of mysterious shootings in the Malibu Creek State Park area over the past two years, the latest of which occurred on June 22 and claimed the life of 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette of Irvine, who was killed while camping with his two young daughters. Malibu Creek State Park has been closed to the public since that slaying.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell confirmed that investigators are awaiting ballistics tests to determine if Rouda is connected to those shootings.

Furthermore, investigators are also still searching for 21-year-old Matthew Weaver Jr. of Calabasas, who vanished on Aug. 10 while hiking in Malibu Canyon. His family announced Tuesday a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.