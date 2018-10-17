  • KCAL9On Air

Calabasas, Malibu Canyon, Santa Monica Mountains

CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The family of a Calabasas man who went missing in an area of the Santa Monica Mountains that has been recently plagued by shootings is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that could lead to his whereabouts.

Matthew Weaver Jr., 21, disappeared while hiking in Malibu Canyon on Aug. 10. A witness had called 911 that same night after hearing someone screaming for help.

Weaver’s car was found along a remote trail, but investigators have found no other traces of him since.

His family is desperate for answers, and his father fears the worst may have happened.

“Stay strong, Matthew, we’ll find you,” Matthew Weaver Sr. said at a news conference announcing the reward.

In June, Tristan Beaudette of Irvine was fatally shot while camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park. The subsequent investigation found at least 7 other shootings in the area that were never solved.

