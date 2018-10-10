CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether a suspect who broke into a community center in Calabasas early Tuesday morning is connected to a series of other unsolved burglaries in the area over the past two years, along with several mysterious shootings at nearby Malibu Creek State Park, the latest of which killed a 35-year-old father this past summer.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, a man broke into the Agoura Hills-Calabasas Community Center in the 27000 block of Malibu Hills Road. The suspect used a rock to shatter the front glass door, entered the community center and stole food items from a vending machine, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

The same man is believed to have also broken into the community center on July 27, LASD said.

Investigators believe he is also responsible for at least six other burglaries, including an Oct. 4 break-in at a business in the 700 block of Malibu Canyon Road. In that case, a man dressed in army fatigues and armed with a rifle broke into a business and stole food. The burglary was captured on surveillance video.

The other five burglaries occurred on:

Sept. 30, 2018 in the 26800 block of Mulholland Highway in unincorporated Calabasas.

Sept. 24, 2018 in the 700 block of Malibu Canyon Road in unincorporated Calabasas.

March 8, 2017 in the 26800 block of Mulholland Highway in unincorporated Calabasas.

Oct. 28, 2016, at a building a few miles north of Malibu Creek State Park.

Oct. 10, 2016, in the 26800 block of Dorothy Drive in unincorporated Calabasas.

Sheriff’s detectives are also looking into whether the burglar is linked to multiple mysterious shootings at Malibu Creek State Park.

The latest of those occurred on June 22, when 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette of Irvine was camping with his two daughters when he was shot to death while asleep in a tent.

Following that killing, officials later confirmed that there have been at least other seven unsolved shootings over the past 19 months at or near Malibu Creek State Park.

The park has since been closed.

Deputies are concerned that the burglary suspect is living in the woods as a survivalist and could strike again. He is described as having a slender build and wearing dark clothing. No surveillance video from any of the burglaries has been released.