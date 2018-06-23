CALABASAS (CBSLA) – At least 60 campsites in Malibu Creek State Park will be closed for several days after a father was shot and killed under mysterious circumstances while camping early Friday morning with his two young daughters.

The victim’s shooting death was reported at 4:44 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Las Virgenes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to reports of gunfire to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He died at the scene.

The man was camping with several family members, including his daughters, ages 4 and 2, when he was shot, deputies said. No one else was not hurt.

There was no word on a motive in the shooting. No suspects have been identified. The victim’s name was not released.

Campers were forced to clear out of all 60 campsites Friday. The campsites will remain closed through at least Thursday, June 28, while Sheriff’s homicide detectives investigate.

“We hope to reopen on Friday, June 29,” said Tony Hoffman, a superintendent for California State Parks. We’ll re-evaluate it daily to see if we can’t open sooner, or, of course, extend the closure if necessary.”

Hiking trails in the area will remain open.

Anyone with information on the killing should call LASD at 323-890-5500.