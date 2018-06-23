IRVINE (CBSLA) — The father of two young girls fatally shot while camping early Friday morning in Malibu Creek State Park has been identified.

The deceased is identified as 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette of Irvine.

Deputies said they have no leads, no suspect and no motive.

Beaudette leaves behind his wife, Erica, and two young daughters, aged 2 and 4.

Friend said Beaudette took the girls camping so that Erica could study for a big test she was studying for. They also said the family was about to relocate to the Bay area.

RELATED LINK: Malibu Creek State Park Campsites Closed After Father Mysteriously Killed In Shooting

Beaudette’s friends and family told KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo that Tristan had a resume everyone would envy.

He was a brilliant scientist who worked for a pharmaceutical company, he had a PhD in chemistry from UC Berkeley.

But it was his children who were his greatest pride and joy.

That’s just one more reason his shooting death, with his toddlers nearby, is so devastating and puzzling.

Officials said they found Beaudette bleeding in his tent.

People come to this location, and ones like it, for scenery, peace, tranquility. The fatal shooting has everyone, including fellow campers, shocked.

“It’s pretty secluded,” said one woman, “it’s pretty spread out. It’s pretty quiet. I wouldn’t expect something [like this] to happen.”

Family and friends told Fajardo the Beaudettes were looking forward to relocating and with Erica passing her exam, two PhDs in the house.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. For more information, click here.