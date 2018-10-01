LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives have made arrests in connection with recent burglaries at the homes of Los Angeles celebrities, police said Monday.

Details of the arrests were expected to be shared by Capt. Lillian Carranza, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, and detectives from that unit, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Just last week, a burglary was reported at the home of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, whose home in the 23100 block of Mariano Street of Woodland Hills was burglarized Thursday. Police responded to a burglary call at the home around 7:20 p.m., while Woods was playing against the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Police said three burglars entered the home by breaking a glass door in the back of the home before taking unspecified property.

Also last week, a possible burglary was investigated at the home of nine-time Grammy-winning singer Rihanna. Officers responded to the home in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the LAPD.

An alarm was sounding and lights were flashing at the home, but no one was inside at the time, police said.

“We were notified due to the sophisticated technology and security and surveillance systems here, of which her representatives have access to,” LAPD Capt. Cory Palka said. “And because of alarms and technology, they were notified while the crime was taking place.”

Investigators found evidence of a break-in but did not disclose if any items were taken.

“During recent months, the Los Angeles Police Department has become aware of a series of residential burglaries targeting actors, producers, musicians and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles area,” according to the LAPD’s announcement of Tuesday’s news conference. “Initially, it was believed that the homes were being burglarized at random. Detectives learned, however, that this wasn’t the case. The victims’ homes had been selected based on social media posting, touring or travel schedules of the owners.”

In May, a Fullerton man was arrested after an assistant for Rihanna found him inside the singer’s home at the same address. Police alleged Eduardo Leon, 26, broke into Rihanna’s house and spent 12 hours inside.

Leon was charged with stalking, first-degree residential burglary and vandalism.

Three burglars who broke into the Encino home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig on Sept. 18 are also suspected of robbing the same home in August.

Also in August, two suspects broke into the Sherman Oaks area home of rapper Wiz Khalifa while he was away.

Celebrities including Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, David Spade, Christina Milian, Yasiel Puig, Derek Fisher, Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, Jason Derulo, David Spade, Amber Rose, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Fabio, and Byron Scott have all been victimized by burglaries or attempted burglaries in the Los Angeles area over the last couple of years.

