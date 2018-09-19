  • KCAL9On Air

ENCINO (CBSLA) – Police are searching for three burglars who broke into the Encino home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig Tuesday night, at least the fourth time the slugger’s home has been hit by burglars in the past 18 months.

gettyimages 1033378064 Burglars Break Into Encino Home Of Dodgers Slugger Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig of the L.A. Dodgers rounds third base after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on Sept. 14, 2018, in St. Louis, Missouri. (Getty Images)

The break-in occurred at approximately 8 p.m. in the 5300 block of Louise Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. By the time officers had responded to the burglary call, the three suspects had escaped.

The suspects fled in a black four-door Toyota vehicle headed south on Louise Avenue, police said. They were described as three black men in their 20s. It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the incident or what was taken.

The Dodgers were playing a home game against the Colorado Rockies at the time of the break-in.

capture43 Burglars Break Into Encino Home Of Dodgers Slugger Yasiel Puig

The Encino, Calif., home of Yasiel Puig. Sept. 19., 2018. (CBS2)

Late on the night of Aug. 30, two men tried to break into the same Encino home, according to TMZ.

On Nov. 1, 2017, the Encino home was burglarized while Puig was playing in Game 7 of the World Series. Police said officers responded to find a smashed window with stolen items. Neighbors had to round up Puig’s dogs, who got out during the burglary.

In March 2017, $170,000 in jewelry was taken during a break in at Puig’s Sherman Oaks home while he was at spring training in Arizona. That October, Puig moved to Encino.

There has been a rash of celebrity home burglaries in recent years. On Aug. 25, two suspects broke into the Sherman Oaks area home of rapper Wiz Khalifa while he was away. Other victims include Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Floyd MayweatherRhonda RouseyJason DeruloDavid Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Dodger Yasiel Puig, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.

