ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks, is the latest venue to stop using plastic straws.

Concessions at the indoor arena, which is owned by the city of Anaheim, will stop supplying plastic straws to customers beginning with the Ducks’ Thursday preseason home opener against the San Jose Sharks.

Instead, recyclable paper straws will be available upon request.

“By making the switch, we will replace an annual average of over 750,000 plastic straws,” Honda Center CEO and Ducks Vice President Tim Ryan said in a statement Wednesday.

The Honda Center is just the latest company, venue or city to join the movement against plastic straws. Last month, the StubHub Center in Carson, home of the Los Angeles Galaxy, announced it would only be offering paper straws.

In August, California lawmakers approved a bill that would ban full-service restaurants from giving out single-use plastic straws unless customers request them. The measure is still awaiting Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature.

Earlier this year, both Manhattan Beach and Malibu banned plastic straws and utensils at bars and restaurants within city limits.

In July, Starbucks made the sweeping announcement that it would stop offering plastic straws at all its stores by 2020. That same month, Disney announced it would eliminate plastic straws and plastic stirrers at all its theme parks and other operations worldwide by mid-2019.

In June, SeaWorld removed all single-use plastic drinking straws and shopping bags from its theme parks.

Both San Francisco and Seattle passed plastic straw bans earlier this year.