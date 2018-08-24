SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) – The California Legislature is taking aim at plastic straws.

Lawmakers on Thursday sent Gov. Jerry Brown a measure that supporters say would make California the first state to ban full-service restaurants from giving out single-use plastic straws unless customers request them. It wouldn’t ban straws as some cities have in a bid to combat waste.

The bill would apply only to full-service restaurants, not fast food establishments. Restaurants would be warned for first and second violations and fined $25 per day for subsequent infractions, with an annual fine limit of $300.

The California measure, which passed the Assembly 45-20, is part of a larger trend in cities across the United States that are banning plastic bags, plastic utensils and other plastic goods to reduce ocean pollution.

Earlier this year, both Manhattan Beach and Malibu banned plastic straws and utensils at bars and restaurants within city limits.

Last month, Starbucks made the sweeping announcement that it would stop offering plastic straws at all its stores by 2020. Also in July, Disney announced it would eliminate plastic straws and plastic stirrers at all its theme parks and other operations worldwide by mid-2019.

In June, SeaWorld removed all single-use plastic drinking straws and shopping bags from its theme parks.

On Thursday, Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, reported it would get rid of plastic bags at all its stores by 2025.

San Francisco and Seattle passed plastic straw bans earlier this year, drawing ire from conservatives who see the restrictions as government overreach and liberals who say outlawing straws hurts disabled people.

Democratic California Assemblyman Ian Calderon described his measure, AB1884, as a small step toward reducing plastic use and fighting pollution.

Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez said she doesn’t believe the measure would effectively curb ocean pollution and would unfairly punish restaurants.

Calderon says the measure would not be overly burdensome on businesses. The restaurant industry didn’t oppose it.

