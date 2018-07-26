BURBANK (CBSLA) – Disney became the late company to announce it will be getting rid of plastic straws.

The company said it will be eliminating “single-use plastic straws and plastic stirrers” by mid-2019 at all its theme parks and other operations worldwide.

According to Disney, 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers are used at its locations per year.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products, in a statement.

This comes after Starbucks also announced earlier this month it would be eliminating plastic straws at all its stores by 2020.

Disney also said it would be working to offer “refillable in-room amenities” at its hotels and cruise ships and reduce plastic bags and polystyrene cups at its parks and cruise lines.

Disney alleges that it cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 41 percent in 2017.