STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — One person was arrested and several others cited after they shut down a Bay Area bridge for a so-called “sideshow,” the type of which has been materializing all over Southern California over the past several months.

The California Highway Patrol posted a video of Sunday morning’s incident on their Facebook page.

According to the post, the driver of the white Ford Mustang seen in the video doing donuts with two other vehicles on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island was arrested and booked for reckless driving. Others were cited for “various mechanical violations.”

This type of roadside attraction or “takeover,” as it’s also called, has become a nuisance to local law enforcement agencies.

Less than a week ago, Pastor James Joseph, who runs a church on South Broadway and 131st Street in South L.A. was left picking up trash and rubber debris off the intersection where the night prior dozens of people blocked the streets to see the spectacle. He and his wife Joyce said the crowds have forced them to stay inside the church after services are done because of the danger the cars pose to congregants.

Similar incidents have been captured on video in Koreatown, Arcadia, Pico Rivera, Gardena and San Bernardino.

Back in April, the CHP said it was cracking down on the gatherings, which seem to be fueled, in part, by the quest for social media notoriety.